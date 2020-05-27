Swiss National Bank Buys 1,300 Shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 94,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. were worth $11,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 239.4% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 15,300.0% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 308 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, CNB Bank bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $200.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Cfra boosted their target price on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Argus boosted their target price on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group upgraded Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $177.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $190.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.47.

In other news, Director George Massaro sold 941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.40, for a total transaction of $163,169.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,119,294.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Robert J. Bertolini sold 3,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.58, for a total value of $616,267.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,702,481.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,697 shares of company stock worth $3,744,212. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRL stock opened at $171.38 on Wednesday. Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc has a 1 year low of $95.58 and a 1 year high of $179.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.99. The company has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 34.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.14.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical research company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.38. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a return on equity of 22.69% and a net margin of 9.09%. The business had revenue of $707.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

