Swiss National Bank Buys 115,300 Shares of Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 23.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 613,738 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.12% of Discovery Communications worth $11,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DISCA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Discovery Communications by 92.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,390,000 after purchasing an additional 96,008 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Discovery Communications by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 36,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 9,114 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Discovery Communications by 1,709.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 6,375 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Discovery Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $356,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Discovery Communications by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 251,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,220,000 after buying an additional 6,507 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Discovery Communications news, Director J David Wargo sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total transaction of $3,854,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,014.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Malone sold 5,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.44, for a total value of $112,109.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 780,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,735,871.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DISCA opened at $21.92 on Wednesday. Discovery Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.12 and a 1-year high of $33.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of 7.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.54.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. Discovery Communications had a net margin of 18.54% and a return on equity of 23.40%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Discovery Communications Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DISCA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Discovery Communications from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Cfra downgraded shares of Discovery Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Discovery Communications from $39.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Discovery Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Discovery Communications from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.18.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

