Swiss National Bank Boosts Position in WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX)

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.19% of WEX worth $8,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in WEX in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in WEX in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in WEX by 54.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in WEX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in WEX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WEX stock opened at $138.73 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $121.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.00. WEX Inc has a 1-year low of $71.12 and a 1-year high of $236.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 91.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.24). WEX had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 3.76%. The business had revenue of $431.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that WEX Inc will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on WEX from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on WEX from $132.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on WEX from $203.00 to $187.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. TheStreet upgraded WEX from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on WEX from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.38.

In related news, CFO Roberto Simon sold 9,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.70, for a total transaction of $1,098,093.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,291,218.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.14, for a total value of $83,484.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $442,292.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

