Swiss National Bank Acquires 2,800 Shares of Aecom (NYSE:ACM)

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Aecom (NYSE:ACM) by 0.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 304,680 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Aecom were worth $9,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in Aecom by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 29,260 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Aecom by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 46,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aecom by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,728 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aecom in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aecom by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,841 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ACM. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Aecom from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Aecom from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price (down previously from $54.00) on shares of Aecom in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Aecom from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Aecom from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.78.

In other Aecom news, CFO Troy Rudd acquired 8,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.05 per share, with a total value of $250,707.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,793 shares in the company, valued at $2,277,579.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 4.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ACM opened at $38.17 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.43 and its 200 day moving average is $40.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.74. Aecom has a fifty-two week low of $21.76 and a fifty-two week high of $52.40.

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. Aecom had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a positive return on equity of 10.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Aecom will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, building, financing, and operating infrastructure assets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design and Consulting Services (DCS), Construction Services (CS), Management Services (MS), and AECOM Capital (ACAP). The DCS segment offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, program management, and construction management services for industrial, commercial, institutional, and government clients, including the transportation, facilities, environmental, energy, and water markets.

