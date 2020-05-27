Swiss National Bank Acquires 2,400 Shares of BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT)

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 184,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $8,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the first quarter worth about $266,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 43.2% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 9.6% in the first quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,376,051 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,027,000 after purchasing an additional 119,958 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 26.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 18.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 51,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 8,057 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BWXT. Bank of America upgraded BWX Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine upgraded BWX Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded BWX Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BWX Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.88.

NYSE BWXT opened at $57.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.54. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.96. BWX Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $40.40 and a 1-year high of $70.57.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $542.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.13 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 74.99% and a net margin of 13.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that BWX Technologies Inc will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is 29.01%.

In other BWX Technologies news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total transaction of $51,140.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,119,378.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components to the United States government. The company operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations, Technical Services, and Nuclear Energy. The Nuclear Operations segment offers precision naval nuclear components and reactors; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and components for defense applications, as well as critical nuclear components, fuels, and assemblies for government and other uses.

