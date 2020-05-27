Swiss National Bank Acquires 1,600 Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS)

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.20% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $11,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 100.7% in the first quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 14,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 7,502 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 7.6% in the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2,060.8% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 15.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 10.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 194,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,027,000 after buying an additional 19,089 shares in the last quarter. 82.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on RS. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $119.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. TheStreet upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $121.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $117.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $125.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.20.

RS opened at $91.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.12. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co has a one year low of $70.57 and a one year high of $122.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 4.20.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 5.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is 24.18%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and related processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, auto, and heavy industries.

