Swiss National Bank Acquires 1,200 Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.20% of FTI Consulting worth $8,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in FTI Consulting by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in FTI Consulting by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 25,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in FTI Consulting by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 13,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in FTI Consulting by 244.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in FTI Consulting by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. 98.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FCN opened at $115.40 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $127.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.93. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.95 and a 12 month high of $144.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 0.26.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.01). FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $604.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair raised shares of FTI Consulting from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Sidoti raised shares of FTI Consulting from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $152.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of FTI Consulting from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company's Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides turnaround and restructuring, business transformation, interim management, valuation and financial advisory, transaction, dispute advisory, and tax services, as well as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and M&A integration services.

