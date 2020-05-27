Swiss National Bank Acquires 1,000 Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.17% of Universal Display worth $10,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in Universal Display by 44.0% during the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Universal Display by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in Universal Display by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,860 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Universal Display during the fourth quarter worth about $4,946,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in Universal Display by 4.5% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. 67.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OLED. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $216.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Cowen raised Universal Display from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.06.

Universal Display stock opened at $147.85 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $143.15 and a 200-day moving average of $172.11. Universal Display Co. has a 1 year low of $105.11 and a 1 year high of $230.32. The company has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.61.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.12. Universal Display had a return on equity of 18.85% and a net margin of 33.74%. The company had revenue of $112.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Universal Display Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 21, 2019, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

