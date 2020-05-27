Surge Energy Inc (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Surge Energy Inc (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $0.77.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Surge Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $0.40 target price on shares of Surge Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Surge Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Cormark downgraded shares of Surge Energy to a “hold” rating and set a $0.40 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Surge Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th.

ZPTAF stock opened at $0.21 on Wednesday. Surge Energy has a 12 month low of $0.14 and a 12 month high of $1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.55.

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

