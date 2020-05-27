StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Purchases 552 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,826 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,315,435,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 100.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 442,643 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $69,805,000 after buying an additional 47,658,854 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,401,519 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,849,067,000 after buying an additional 5,771,223 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $640,333,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,889,017 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,451,565,000 after purchasing an additional 3,836,507 shares during the last quarter. 70.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MSFT. Macquarie reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Microsoft from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Nomura Securities lifted their price target on Microsoft from $161.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Griffin Securities lifted their price target on Microsoft from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Microsoft from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.66.

In other news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,109,643.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $181.57 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.88. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $119.01 and a 1 year high of $190.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,390.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.26, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.95.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The business had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

