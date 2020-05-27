Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Sells 5,666 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC reduced its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,799 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 5,666 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 3.7% of Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $41,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in Apple by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 3,753,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,102,083,000 after buying an additional 221,800 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $4,730,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Apple by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,568,117 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $754,128,000 after buying an additional 49,316 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in Apple by 2,180.0% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Ltd. CA raised its stake in Apple by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 16,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after buying an additional 4,382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.95% of the company’s stock.

AAPL stock opened at $316.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $291.42 and a 200-day moving average of $286.50. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.27 and a 12-month high of $327.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $1,372.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.17.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total transaction of $10,858,435.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,301,515.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Apple from $268.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group set a $325.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Apple from $370.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price (down previously from $370.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Apple from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.00.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

