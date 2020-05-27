SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its position in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 15.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,050 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 927 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,356,828 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,106,000 after acquiring an additional 53,855 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in SPS Commerce by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 936,229 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,544,000 after buying an additional 4,602 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 874,978 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,491,000 after buying an additional 94,822 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 772,263 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,799,000 after purchasing an additional 4,219 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 518,422 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,730,000 after purchasing an additional 24,475 shares during the period. 96.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of SPSC stock opened at $66.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 4.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.24 and a 200-day moving average of $54.02. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.28 and a 52-week high of $66.83.
In related news, COO James J. Frome sold 63,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total transaction of $3,799,455.66. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,233 shares in the company, valued at $2,596,573.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $57,310.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,470 shares in the company, valued at $886,585.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,129 shares of company stock worth $4,370,849 over the last quarter. 7.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
SPSC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Friday, May 1st. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SPS Commerce has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.
SPS Commerce Profile
SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.
See Also: Commodities
Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.