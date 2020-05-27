Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,034 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $2,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNA. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Snap-on during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Snap-on during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in Snap-on during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Snap-on during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Snap-on by 183.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNA stock opened at $137.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $121.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.55. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1-year low of $90.72 and a 1-year high of $172.61.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.15). Snap-on had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 19.64%. The business had revenue of $852.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $877.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 35.24%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SNA. Longbow Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Snap-on from $169.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.50.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

