Skinbiotherapeutics (LON:SBTX) Shares Down 1.5%

Skinbiotherapeutics PLC (LON:SBTX) dropped 1.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 16.68 ($0.22) and last traded at GBX 16.75 ($0.22), approximately 423,279 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 62% from the average daily volume of 261,826 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 17 ($0.22).

The company has a market cap of $21.77 million and a P/E ratio of -15.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 13.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 12.89.

Skinbiotherapeutics (LON:SBTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported GBX (0.64) (($0.01)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

SkinBioTherapeutics plc, a life science company, engages in the research and development of lysates derived from the human microbiome on skin. It is developing pre-clinical product application, SkinBiotix, a cosmetic cream for skin health, as well as for applications in infection control and eczema. The company was formerly known as Skinbiotix Ltd.

