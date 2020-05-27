Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) Holdings Trimmed by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 27.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,288 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,016 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $2,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 81 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 60.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shopify alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SHOP. Bank of America increased their price target on Shopify from $350.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Shopify from $630.00 to $860.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine lowered Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Shopify from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Shopify has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $634.19.

SHOP stock opened at $767.89 on Wednesday. Shopify Inc has a twelve month low of $262.17 and a twelve month high of $844.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 9.45 and a current ratio of 9.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $632.72 and a 200-day moving average of $466.86.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.89. The company had revenue of $470.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.92 million. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 2.56% and a negative net margin of 7.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Shopify Inc will post -2.26 EPS for the current year.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

Featured Story: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.