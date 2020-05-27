Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Shares Purchased by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) by 54.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,669 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications were worth $649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 4th quarter worth $138,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 4th quarter worth $156,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 4th quarter worth $170,000. 54.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of SHEN opened at $52.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.01. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 12 month low of $29.61 and a 12 month high of $59.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.78 and a beta of 0.19.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. BWS Financial lowered shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.50.
Shenandoah Telecommunications Profile
Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides wireless, cable, and wireline telecommunications services to customers and other telecommunications providers. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Wireline. The Wireless segment provides digital wireless mobile services; and wireless mobility communications network products and services.
