Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Shares Purchased by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) by 54.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,669 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications were worth $649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 4th quarter worth $138,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 4th quarter worth $156,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 4th quarter worth $170,000. 54.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SHEN opened at $52.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.01. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 12 month low of $29.61 and a 12 month high of $59.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.78 and a beta of 0.19.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The business had revenue of $153.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.69 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 11.51%. As a group, research analysts predict that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. BWS Financial lowered shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.50.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides wireless, cable, and wireline telecommunications services to customers and other telecommunications providers. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Wireline. The Wireless segment provides digital wireless mobile services; and wireless mobility communications network products and services.

