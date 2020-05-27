Senseonics Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Senseonics Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $0.98.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Senseonics from $1.00 to $0.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Craig Hallum cut Senseonics to a “sell” rating and set a $0.40 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Guggenheim cut Senseonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Senseonics in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Senseonics from $0.70 to $0.25 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Senseonics during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Senseonics during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Senseonics during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Senseonics by 87.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 87,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 40,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Senseonics by 5.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,787,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 93,888 shares during the last quarter. 30.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Senseonics stock opened at $0.48 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.07. Senseonics has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $2.24.

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $9.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 million.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes primarily in Europe. Its products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes for a period of up to 90 and 180 days.

