salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CFO Mark J. Hawkins Sells 623 Shares

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.43, for a total value of $111,161.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,947,485.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $176.52 on Wednesday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $115.29 and a 52-week high of $195.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 166.21, a P/E/G ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $162.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 0.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,600 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in salesforce.com by 95.3% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,332 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in salesforce.com by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 419 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC increased its position in salesforce.com by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC now owns 11,250 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam FL Investment Management Co. increased its position in salesforce.com by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 16,941 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus upped their price objective on salesforce.com from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Wedbush cut their price objective on salesforce.com from $217.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Goldman Sachs Group set a $178.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on salesforce.com from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.69.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.