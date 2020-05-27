Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Stake in Catchmark Timber Trust Inc (NYSE:CTT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust Inc (NYSE:CTT) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 507,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,943 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 1.04% of Catchmark Timber Trust worth $3,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Catchmark Timber Trust by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,582,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,090,000 after purchasing an additional 303,060 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Catchmark Timber Trust during the first quarter worth about $613,000. Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $869,000. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $364,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,032,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,845,000 after acquiring an additional 38,697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Catchmark Timber Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CTT opened at $8.31 on Wednesday. Catchmark Timber Trust Inc has a 1 year low of $5.13 and a 1 year high of $12.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.28 and its 200 day moving average is $9.55.

Catchmark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.02). Catchmark Timber Trust had a negative net margin of 60.46% and a negative return on equity of 37.69%. The business had revenue of $26.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.97 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Catchmark Timber Trust Inc will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.50%. Catchmark Timber Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -26.34%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Catchmark Timber Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Catchmark Timber Trust from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Catchmark Timber Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Catchmark Timber Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.63.

Catchmark Timber Trust Profile

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) is a pure play timberland REIT that strives to deliver consistent and predictable per-share cash flow growth through disciplined acquisitions, active management, sustainable harvests and well-timed real estate sales. Headquartered in Atlanta and focused exclusively on timberland ownership and management, CatchMark began operations in 2007 and owns interests in 1.6 million acres* of timberlands located in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas.

Featured Story: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for Catchmark Timber Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catchmark Timber Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.