Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 698 Shares of RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,893 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 698 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in RealPage were worth $3,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in RealPage during the fourth quarter worth $319,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in RealPage by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 518,584 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,874,000 after acquiring an additional 10,129 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in RealPage by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 186,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,035,000 after acquiring an additional 19,102 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in RealPage by 2,000.6% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,813 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 21,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in RealPage by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 68,366 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756 shares during the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RealPage alerts:

RP opened at $66.02 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.49 and its 200-day moving average is $57.31. RealPage Inc has a 1-year low of $36.91 and a 1-year high of $67.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.04 and a beta of 1.05.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. RealPage had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The company had revenue of $276.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.45 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that RealPage Inc will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 125,926 shares of RealPage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total transaction of $7,880,449.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,210,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,776,432.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 182,249 shares of RealPage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.27, for a total transaction of $10,801,898.23. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,210,873 shares in the company, valued at $71,768,442.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 510,300 shares of company stock worth $30,345,180. 13.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RealPage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. BidaskClub lowered shares of RealPage from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. DA Davidson lowered shares of RealPage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. TheStreet raised shares of RealPage from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of RealPage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.63.

RealPage Profile

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware, an on demand property management system for single-family properties, and small and centrally managed multifamily properties.

See Also: Market Timing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP).

Receive News & Ratings for RealPage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealPage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.