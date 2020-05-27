Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 40,321 Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 36.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,321 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.15% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $4,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 101,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,344,000 after buying an additional 19,858 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,539,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 7.2% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 68,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,987,000 after buying an additional 4,605 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Ralph Henderson sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.22, for a total value of $676,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $828,397.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 29,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,312,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,364,830. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $79.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Sidoti cut their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Monday. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price (up from $73.00) on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Friday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. AMN Healthcare Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

AMN Healthcare Services stock opened at $46.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.44. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.65 and a 1-year high of $89.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $602.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.19 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, Advanced, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a staffing solution under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

