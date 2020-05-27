Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO) by 32.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,705 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 20,327 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.13% of Nevro worth $4,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in shares of Nevro by 148.6% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 276 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Nevro by 87.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nevro in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Nevro in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Nevro by 48.7% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Nevro alerts:

NYSE NVRO opened at $126.68 on Wednesday. Nevro Corp has a 52 week low of $57.49 and a 52 week high of $148.05. The company has a current ratio of 6.79, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.75 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $116.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.96.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $87.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.70 million. Nevro had a negative net margin of 21.36% and a negative return on equity of 40.67%. Nevro’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.45) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nevro Corp will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NVRO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nevro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Nevro from $158.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Nevro from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Nevro from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Nevro from $153.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.08.

In other news, Director Shawn Mccormick sold 1,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total value of $129,030.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Nevro Company Profile

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

Further Reading: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Nevro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.