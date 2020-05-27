Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $4.36 Million Position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 315,211 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,238 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.29% of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions worth $4,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,453,318 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $170,253,000 after buying an additional 971,102 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 373.3% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 952,974 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,189,000 after buying an additional 751,627 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,695,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,589,000. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,707,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,756,000 after buying an additional 417,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

In related news, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 7,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total value of $124,517.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.55, for a total value of $165,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 16,180 shares of company stock worth $201,039 and have sold 66,689 shares worth $995,221. Insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:KTOS opened at $16.52 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.06. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $25.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 183.58 and a beta of 1.15.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 4.24% and a net margin of 1.27%. The business had revenue of $168.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.28 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, satellite communications, training systems, modular systems, and defense and rocket support services.

Read More: How to identify percentage decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KTOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.