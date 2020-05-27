Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $4.02 Million Stock Position in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 80.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,836 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 75,908 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Lazard were worth $4,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LAZ. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Lazard during the 4th quarter worth about $59,091,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Lazard by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,939,958 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $437,160,000 after purchasing an additional 307,999 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Lazard by 184.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 451,749 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $18,052,000 after purchasing an additional 292,977 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in Lazard during the 4th quarter valued at $9,071,000. Finally, Private Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Lazard during the 1st quarter valued at $4,528,000. 75.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LAZ. Wolfe Research downgraded Lazard from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. UBS Group raised their price target on Lazard from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Lazard from $39.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Lazard from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Lazard from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lazard has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.88.

Shares of NYSE LAZ opened at $25.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. Lazard Ltd has a 52 week low of $20.94 and a 52 week high of $44.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.90 and its 200 day moving average is $34.56.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.04). Lazard had a return on equity of 52.29% and a net margin of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $563.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Lazard Ltd will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. Lazard’s payout ratio is currently 57.32%.

In related news, President Alexander F. Stern sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total value of $1,897,500.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 421,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,993,761.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

About Lazard

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm worldwide. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, shareholder advisory, and various other financial matters.

