Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,260 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $2,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RCL. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 350.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on RCL shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Macquarie restated a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Buckingham Research downgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $158.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.17.

RCL stock opened at $49.56 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.61. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a 12 month low of $19.25 and a 12 month high of $135.32. The company has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.00 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.85). Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post -6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

