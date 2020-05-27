Rhumbline Advisers Raises Stock Position in Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 141,059 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.33% of Pacira Biosciences worth $4,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacira Biosciences by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,797,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,419,000 after purchasing an additional 582,238 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Pacira Biosciences by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,387,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,852,000 after purchasing an additional 235,735 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Pacira Biosciences by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 910,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,223,000 after buying an additional 118,291 shares during the period. Spyglass Capital Management LLC grew its position in Pacira Biosciences by 87.4% during the fourth quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 856,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,814,000 after buying an additional 399,577 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Pacira Biosciences by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 639,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,983,000 after buying an additional 20,203 shares during the period.

PCRX opened at $44.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -2,225.89, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.31. Pacira Biosciences Inc has a twelve month low of $27.46 and a twelve month high of $51.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.98. The company has a current ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $105.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.64 million. Pacira Biosciences had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 13.89%. Pacira Biosciences’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Pacira Biosciences Inc will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pacira Biosciences news, insider Roy Winston purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.50 per share, for a total transaction of $91,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 2,000 shares of Pacira Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total transaction of $90,520.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,464 shares in the company, valued at $564,120.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on PCRX. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Pacira Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Pacira Biosciences from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Pacira Biosciences in a research report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pacira Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Pacira Biosciences from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.40.

Pacira Biosciences Profile

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

