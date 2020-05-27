Rhumbline Advisers Raises Stake in Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 388,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,099 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.20% of Radian Group worth $5,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Radian Group by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Radian Group by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,194 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Radian Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 50,399 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Radian Group by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Radian Group by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,851 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RDN stock opened at $15.16 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.82. Radian Group Inc has a 52 week low of $9.53 and a 52 week high of $26.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 4.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $329.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.38 million. Radian Group had a net margin of 43.01% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Radian Group Inc will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.58%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RDN. ValuEngine lowered shares of Radian Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Radian Group from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Compass Point reduced their price target on shares of Radian Group from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Radian Group from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Radian Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.60.

Radian Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

