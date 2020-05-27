Rhumbline Advisers Has $4.65 Million Position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 147,183 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,551 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.07% of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C worth $4,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 691 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 184.5% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 970 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 2,016,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.80 per share, for a total transaction of $68,172,910.00.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LSXMK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C from $40.00 to $39.30 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th.

NASDAQ LSXMK opened at $33.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.81. The company has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.30. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C has a 12 month low of $23.01 and a 12 month high of $51.36.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

