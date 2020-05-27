Rhumbline Advisers Grows Position in Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,972 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.28% of Dorman Products worth $5,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,074,229 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $81,341,000 after buying an additional 98,297 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 831,970 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $62,997,000 after buying an additional 21,679 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 0.8% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 813,198 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $44,945,000 after buying an additional 6,675 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 709,584 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $53,730,000 after buying an additional 329,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 446,194 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,785,000 after buying an additional 50,660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DORM opened at $68.82 on Wednesday. Dorman Products Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.49 and a fifty-two week high of $89.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 26.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.76.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $257.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Dorman Products’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Dorman Products Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

DORM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dorman Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine lowered Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Barrington Research began coverage on Dorman Products in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens raised their price objective on Dorman Products from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Dorman Products from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dorman Products presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc supplies automotive replacement parts, automotive hardware, and brake products to the automotive aftermarket and mass merchandise markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake manifolds, exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, wheel bolts, and wheel lug nuts.

