Rhumbline Advisers Grows Position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 28.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 255,159 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,921 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.10% of Aramark worth $5,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Aramark in the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Aramark during the fourth quarter valued at about $124,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Aramark by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Aramark by 58.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 3,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aramark by 18.3% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Aramark alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Aramark from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Aramark from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Aramark from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Aramark in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aramark presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.42.

In other Aramark news, CEO John J. Zillmer purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.82 per share, for a total transaction of $1,032,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 276,285 shares in the company, valued at $7,133,678.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Greg Creed purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.30 per share, for a total transaction of $102,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,638.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders purchased 81,400 shares of company stock worth $1,972,068. 10.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Aramark stock opened at $27.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.09, a PEG ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.14. Aramark has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $47.22.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Aramark had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Aramark’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aramark will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.64%.

Aramark Profile

Aramark provides food, facilities management, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. It operates in three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

Featured Article: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.