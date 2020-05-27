Rhumbline Advisers Buys 260,624 Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC) by 150.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 433,572 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 260,624 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.32% of Taylor Morrison Home worth $4,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 123.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,435 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 4,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TMHC opened at $18.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 8.01 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.57 and a 200-day moving average of $19.69. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.57. Taylor Morrison Home Corp has a one year low of $6.39 and a one year high of $28.47.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 3.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Corp will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TMHC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Taylor Morrison Home from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Taylor Morrison Home from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.83.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It operates under the Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes brand names in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina and Texas.

