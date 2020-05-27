Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Stock Position in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) by 3.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 179,537 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,764 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in SkyWest were worth $4,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SKYW. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SkyWest during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of SkyWest during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 93.3% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of SkyWest during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SkyWest during the first quarter worth about $109,000. Institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Get SkyWest alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SKYW. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SkyWest from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Sidoti raised their price objective on shares of SkyWest from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of SkyWest from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of SkyWest in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SKYW opened at $30.67 on Wednesday. SkyWest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.58 and a fifty-two week high of $66.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.75.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.32). SkyWest had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The business had revenue of $729.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. SkyWest’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that SkyWest, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jerry C. Atkin purchased 15,500 shares of SkyWest stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.90 per share, with a total value of $587,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 430,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,327,357.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director W Steve Albrecht purchased 11,787 shares of SkyWest stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.54 per share, with a total value of $301,039.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,536,231. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 31,287 shares of company stock valued at $991,050 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

About SkyWest

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW).

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.