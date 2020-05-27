Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 3,630 Shares of MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,630 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.22% of MGE Energy worth $4,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MGEE. State Street Corp raised its stake in MGE Energy by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 906,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,452,000 after buying an additional 111,478 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in MGE Energy by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 644,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,791,000 after buying an additional 83,882 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in MGE Energy by 175.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,337,000 after buying an additional 35,075 shares during the period. Aviva PLC bought a new stake in MGE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,967,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in MGE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,752,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on MGEE shares. Bank of America started coverage on MGE Energy in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub lowered MGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ MGEE opened at $65.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. MGE Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.19 and a 1-year high of $83.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.65 and its 200-day moving average is $72.97.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $140.94 million for the quarter. MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 16.13%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.352 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%.

MGE Energy Profile

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through five segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

