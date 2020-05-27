Prudential Public Limited (NYSE:PUK) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Prudential Public Limited (NYSE:PUK) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company.

PUK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential Public in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential Public in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Prudential Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Prudential Public in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Prudential Public from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Prudential Public by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential Public during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Prudential Public by 93.2% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Prudential Public by 152.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential Public during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PUK stock opened at $25.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.54 billion, a PE ratio of 7.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Prudential Public has a 52-week low of $15.68 and a 52-week high of $44.84.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.5194 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a yield of 3.9%. Prudential Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.63%.

About Prudential Public

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of retail financial products and services, and asset management services in Asia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as other life insurance products, including participating business; mutual funds; and personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management services.

