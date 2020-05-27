Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,452 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.19% of Proofpoint worth $11,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Proofpoint by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 385,381 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,234,000 after purchasing an additional 39,875 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Proofpoint by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 603,515 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,915,000 after purchasing an additional 4,456 shares during the period. AO Asset Management LP increased its position in Proofpoint by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. AO Asset Management LP now owns 165,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,962,000 after purchasing an additional 23,200 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Proofpoint during the 4th quarter worth approximately $369,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Proofpoint by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 100,950 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Proofpoint stock opened at $111.55 on Wednesday. Proofpoint Inc has a fifty-two week low of $83.81 and a fifty-two week high of $133.58. The firm has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of -35.75 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $117.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.11. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 10.15% and a negative net margin of 18.85%. The company had revenue of $249.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Proofpoint Inc will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PFPT shares. Cowen lowered their price target on Proofpoint from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on Proofpoint from $147.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Proofpoint in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Proofpoint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Proofpoint from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.73.

In related news, EVP David Knight sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total value of $251,075.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,617,927.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gary Steele sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.88, for a total value of $2,177,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,954 shares in the company, valued at $11,536,271.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 60,955 shares of company stock worth $6,505,480. Corporate insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ‘drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

