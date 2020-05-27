ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) Shares Acquired by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP increased its position in ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) by 129.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,542 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,823 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in ProAssurance were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PRA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ProAssurance in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of ProAssurance by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 117,734 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,255,000 after buying an additional 18,957 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProAssurance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in ProAssurance by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,440 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 12,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in ProAssurance by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 351,837 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,685,000 after purchasing an additional 29,735 shares during the last quarter. 85.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRA opened at $14.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. ProAssurance Co. has a 52-week low of $12.67 and a 52-week high of $42.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.28.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.07). ProAssurance had a negative return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 5.67%. The business had revenue of $196.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. ProAssurance’s quarterly revenue was down 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that ProAssurance Co. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio is currently -153.09%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ProAssurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of ProAssurance from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of ProAssurance from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of ProAssurance from $36.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ProAssurance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

