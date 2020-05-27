Primorus Investments (LON:PRIM) Shares Down 4.5%

Shares of Primorus Investments PLC (LON:PRIM) traded down 4.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3.05 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.20 ($0.04), 1,770,541 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 85% from the average session volume of 11,650,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.35 ($0.04).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.82, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.25.

About Primorus Investments (LON:PRIM)

Primorus Investments plc, an investment company, focuses on acquiring interests in a portfolio of exploration and production projects and assets operating in the natural resources sector. It owns a 5% direct interest in Horse Hill Developments Limited, which owns a 65% participating interest and operatorship of Licence PEDL137 and the adjacent Licence PEDL246 in the Weald Basin, the United Kingdom.

