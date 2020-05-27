PPD (NASDAQ:SDGR) Shares Up 5.9%

PPD (NASDAQ:SDGR) shot up 5.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $71.80 and last traded at $69.17, 1,020,900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 26% from the average session volume of 1,377,170 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.33.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SDGR. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of PPD from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PPD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of PPD in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of PPD from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.55.

PPD (NASDAQ:SDGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $26.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.90 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that PPD will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About PPD (NASDAQ:SDGR)

Schrödinger, Inc provides computational platform to accelerate drug discovery and materials design for biopharmaceutical and industrial companies, academic institutions, and government laboratories worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. It segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

