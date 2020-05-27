Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in shares of Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Polaris Industries were worth $4,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in Polaris Industries by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,353,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,673,000 after acquiring an additional 62,414 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in Polaris Industries by 3.5% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,257,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,548,000 after acquiring an additional 42,635 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Polaris Industries by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,007,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,461,000 after acquiring an additional 31,821 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Polaris Industries by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 884,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,935,000 after acquiring an additional 168,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Polaris Industries by 174.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 725,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,795,000 after buying an additional 461,218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Polaris Industries alerts:

Polaris Industries stock opened at $83.72 on Wednesday. Polaris Industries Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.35 and a 1 year high of $104.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.68. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.33). Polaris Industries had a return on equity of 33.41% and a net margin of 4.04%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Polaris Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Polaris Industries Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Polaris Industries from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Polaris Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Polaris Industries in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Polaris Industries from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Polaris Industries from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Polaris Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.69.

Polaris Industries Profile

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

Read More: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII).

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.