Point View Wealth Management Inc. Sells 925 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Point View Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 925 shares during the quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,033,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. DE Burlo Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 5,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.45% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $144.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $380.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.57. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $109.16 and a 12 month high of $157.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.48 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.71% and a net margin of 24.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.54%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, Director William D. Perez bought 500 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $127.69 per share, with a total value of $63,845.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,030 shares in the company, valued at $2,046,870.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. UBS Group cut Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $163.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Raymond James raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.47.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

