PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Trims Holdings in AES Corp (NYSE:AES)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its stake in AES Corp (NYSE:AES) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 138,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,451 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in AES were worth $1,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors increased its stake in AES by 69.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 73,251,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,457,702,000 after buying an additional 30,109,393 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in AES by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,528,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $527,919,000 after buying an additional 8,346,247 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in AES by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,300,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $284,576,000 after buying an additional 2,033,389 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in AES by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,558,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $269,806,000 after buying an additional 2,866,806 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AES by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,433,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $247,008,000 after buying an additional 908,587 shares during the period. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Andres Gluski bought 9,523 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.99 per share, for a total transaction of $104,657.77. Also, VP Tish Mendoza purchased 3,240 shares of AES stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.28 per share, with a total value of $30,067.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 111,946 shares in the company, valued at $1,038,858.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 539,293 shares of company stock valued at $6,277,461. Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AES shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AES from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Bank of America raised shares of AES from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of AES from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group upgraded shares of AES from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

Shares of AES stock opened at $12.24 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.92. AES Corp has a 12-month low of $8.11 and a 12-month high of $21.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.02.

AES (NYSE:AES) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.29. AES had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 23.42%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that AES Corp will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st were issued a $0.1433 dividend. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 30th. AES’s payout ratio is 41.91%.

About AES

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

