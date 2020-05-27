PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 8,299 Shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,299 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Telecommunications ETF were worth $2,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IYZ. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 817.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 85.5% during the 4th quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 52,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 24,313 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 1,365.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551 shares during the period. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY raised its position in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 45,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period.

Shares of IYZ stock opened at $27.44 on Wednesday. iShares US Telecommunications ETF has a one year low of $26.56 and a one year high of $34.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.35.

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Telecommunications Sector Index Fund, is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Telecommunications Index (the Index).

