PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 8,173 Shares of Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its position in Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) by 25.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,133 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 8,173 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $2,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Gartner in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Gartner in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Gartner in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Gartner by 87.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Gartner by 1,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Gartner news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 2,599 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.24, for a total value of $307,305.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,277,701.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins purchased 1,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $125.50 per share, for a total transaction of $216,487.50. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,053 shares in the company, valued at $5,152,151.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

IT has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Gartner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Gartner from $100.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Gartner from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Gartner from $131.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Gartner in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.60.

IT stock opened at $117.61 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The firm has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a PE ratio of 37.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.48. Gartner Inc has a 1-year low of $76.91 and a 1-year high of $171.77.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 44.23% and a net margin of 6.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Gartner Inc will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

