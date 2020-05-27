PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 733 Shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,148 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 733 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $2,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LHCG. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of LHC Group by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 242 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of LHC Group during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of LHC Group by 4,600.0% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 282 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of LHC Group during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of LHC Group by 129.0% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 687 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

Get LHC Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LHCG opened at $162.11 on Wednesday. LHC Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.00 and a 52 week high of $170.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.30, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The health services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. LHC Group had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $512.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.41 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that LHC Group, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LHCG. BidaskClub upgraded shares of LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of LHC Group from $161.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of LHC Group from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of LHC Group from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of LHC Group from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.60.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

Featured Article: How to identify percentage decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG).

Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.