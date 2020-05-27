PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 4,432 Shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its position in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,432 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.21% of Carpenter Technology worth $1,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Carpenter Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $29,865,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Carpenter Technology by 203.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 9,064 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Carpenter Technology by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Carpenter Technology by 2,709.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 119,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 115,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Carpenter Technology by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,930 shares during the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CRS opened at $23.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 2.20. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 1 year low of $13.60 and a 1 year high of $56.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.52 and its 200 day moving average is $37.09.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $585.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.00 million. Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 7.08%. Carpenter Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is presently 23.12%.

In related news, VP Brian J. Malloy acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.91 per share, for a total transaction of $115,640.00. Also, Director Kathleen Ligocki acquired 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.54 per share, with a total value of $157,590.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,590. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 28,750 shares of company stock worth $581,190 over the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CRS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Carpenter Technology from $49.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine raised Carpenter Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Carpenter Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 17th. TheStreet cut Carpenter Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. It offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools; and metal powders and parts.

