PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 2,745 Shares of New Jersey Resources Corp (NYSE:NJR)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its holdings in New Jersey Resources Corp (NYSE:NJR) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,745 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $1,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NJR. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in New Jersey Resources by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in New Jersey Resources by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in New Jersey Resources by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 84,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,785,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in New Jersey Resources by 74.9% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in New Jersey Resources by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

Get New Jersey Resources alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on New Jersey Resources from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating on shares of New Jersey Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Guggenheim upgraded New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Shares of NJR opened at $34.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.41. New Jersey Resources Corp has a 12 month low of $21.14 and a 12 month high of $51.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $639.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $881.60 million. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 8.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that New Jersey Resources Corp will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.313 dividend. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 64.10%.

In other news, Director Donald L. Correll sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total value of $267,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

New Jersey Resources Profile

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Midstream segments. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 538,700 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

Further Reading: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Jersey Resources Corp (NYSE:NJR).

Receive News & Ratings for New Jersey Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Jersey Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.