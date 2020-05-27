PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 12,033 Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 288,297 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 12,033 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of EQT worth $2,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in EQT by 196.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,027 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in EQT by 932.3% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,035 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in EQT in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in EQT by 160.9% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 6,567 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in EQT in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on EQT from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Tudor Pickering cut EQT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. MKM Partners raised EQT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of EQT in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on EQT from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.68.

NYSE:EQT opened at $14.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. EQT Co. has a 1-year low of $4.21 and a 1-year high of $19.44.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $963.18 million. EQT had a positive return on equity of 0.35% and a negative net margin of 36.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. It produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 21.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.4 million gross acres.

