PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 753 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.60% of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF worth $1,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period.

Shares of XNTK stock opened at $90.27 on Wednesday. SPDR NYSE Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $61.25 and a twelve month high of $94.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.63.

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

