PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Raises Position in Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) by 1,180.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,542 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 181,191 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Snap were worth $2,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SNAP. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Snap by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,507,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,488 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Snap by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,327,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,969,000 after purchasing an additional 5,778,674 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Snap by 408.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,951,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,515,000 after purchasing an additional 7,994,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Snap by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,450,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,669,000 after purchasing an additional 329,142 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Snap by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,778,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,569,000 after purchasing an additional 604,123 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 11,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total transaction of $159,062.54. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,715,885 shares in the company, valued at $36,881,718.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.20, for a total transaction of $410,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $701,936. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,275,260 shares of company stock worth $115,159,118 in the last 90 days.

SNAP stock opened at $17.41 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.37. Snap Inc has a 12-month low of $7.89 and a 12-month high of $19.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 4.83.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.12. Snap had a negative net margin of 55.40% and a negative return on equity of 46.64%. The firm had revenue of $462.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Snap Inc will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on SNAP. ValuEngine raised shares of Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Snap to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Snap from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Snap from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Snap from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.65.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

