PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 2,077 Shares of Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 153.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,433 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,077 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Mercadolibre were worth $1,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MELI. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Mercadolibre by 0.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Mercadolibre by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Mercadolibre by 2.3% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Mercadolibre by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Park Capital LLC boosted its position in Mercadolibre by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 5,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,352,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 80.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mercadolibre alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI opened at $834.17 on Wednesday. Mercadolibre Inc has a 52-week low of $422.22 and a 52-week high of $864.05. The stock has a market cap of $41.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -198.61 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $660.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $611.89.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $652.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.27 million. Mercadolibre had a negative return on equity of 5.29% and a negative net margin of 8.28%. Mercadolibre’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mercadolibre Inc will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MELI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Mercadolibre from $800.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. TheStreet upgraded Mercadolibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Mercadolibre in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Mercadolibre from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $630.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Mercadolibre in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $548.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $733.40.

In related news, Director Meyer Malka purchased 5,870 shares of Mercadolibre stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $522.22 per share, for a total transaction of $3,065,431.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mercadolibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

Recommended Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Mercadolibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercadolibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.